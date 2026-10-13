‘Moral policing’ charge at girls’ hostel: ‘Increasing political interference,’ says SPPU teacher’s body

The Savitribai Phule Teachers Association has flagged ‘increasing political interference’ at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in a letter released on Tuesday. The letter has been issued in the light of an alleged incident of ‘moral policing’ and illegal entry of two male students into the girls’ hostel of the university. Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi denied the allegation in a statement to The Indian Express.

Students at the girls’ hostel alleged that Goraksh Kamble of the Yuva Sena, student wing of the Shiv Sena, had arrived at the hostel at night to shield the two male students, Pramod Rathod and Omkar Gore. Students have alleged the two tried to “moral police” a girl student of the hostel who was sitting with a male friend of hers, and then illegally entered the main gate of the hostel premises where men are not allowed. Kamble denied the allegation that he tried to use political influence to protect the students.

Professor Satish Pardeshi, president of the teachers association, told The Indian Express that the letter was issued as Additional Rector of the girls’ hostel at SPPU Pravin Talat had offered to resign after the incident but statements were issued to the media by university authorities to make it seem like Talat had been removed from the post.

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“Chief Rector Soniya Nagrale had also offered her resignation. But in the newspapers it appeared that Talat was removed and Nagrale resigned. They are being made scapegoats. The boys who are involved in the incident belong to some political parties and have their protection,” he alleged.

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In the letter, the teachers association flagged that SPPU professors assigned non-teaching tasks like rectors in hostels are facing many difficulties, including political interference. The association has not named any political organisation in its letter.

“…political and organisational interference is frequently taking place on a large scale. However, the role of the administration in such situations is not seen as being firmly in favour of the professors. What administrative policy is being created that professors should perform more responsibilities and ultimately suffer humiliation and immense mental distress?” the letter said.

“Irresponsible statements are being made in the newspapers and media by the administration, succumbing to political pressure without realising the reality,” the letter said.

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The association has warned that if the university administration was going to succumb to political pressure, the professors will start a ‘mass reading’ protest in front of the university main building.

SPPU Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi denied the allegation. “There is no question of bowing to political pressure. Decisions have to be taken by thinking compassionately towards all groups,” he told The Indian Express.

Kamble, who described himself as ‘class president’ of the Yuva Sena at SPPU, also denied the allegations against him. He said, “Both students are not members of the Yuva Sena. They are my juniors and they had called me after the incident. I arrived there as their senior and not a political representative. I did not know so much had happened, I did not have full information. In front of my eyes 250-300 girls were running towards both of them with chappals. I intervened and tried to stop them so that there is not a fight there.”

“I was acting according to the primary information I had at that point. If I was not there there would have been a fight between the boys and the girls. I had told them later that if the boys are guilty I will take them to the police myself,” he said.

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An FIR was filed late at night on October 12 against the two students by university authorities under BNS 329 (1) for criminal trespass and house trespass.