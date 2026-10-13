‘Moral policing’ charge at girls’ hostel: ‘Increasing political interference,’ says SPPU teacher’s body

Savitribai Phule Pune University files FIR against two students.

Written by: Soham Shah
4 min readPuneOct 13, 2026 10:37 PM IST
SPPU political interferenceThe association has warned that if the university administration was going to succumb to political pressure, the professors will start a ‘mass reading’ protest in front of the university main building. (File photo)
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The Savitribai Phule Teachers Association has flagged ‘increasing political interference’ at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in a letter released on Tuesday. The letter has been issued in the light of an alleged incident of ‘moral policing’ and illegal entry of two male students into the girls’ hostel of the university. Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi denied the allegation in a statement to The Indian Express.

Students at the girls’ hostel alleged that Goraksh Kamble of the Yuva Sena, student wing of the Shiv Sena, had arrived at the hostel at night to shield the two male students, Pramod Rathod and Omkar Gore. Students have alleged the two tried to “moral police” a girl student of the hostel who was sitting with a male friend of hers, and then illegally entered the main gate of the hostel premises where men are not allowed. Kamble denied the allegation that he tried to use political influence to protect the students.

Professor Satish Pardeshi, president of the teachers association, told The Indian Express that the letter was issued as Additional Rector of the girls’ hostel at SPPU Pravin Talat had offered to resign after the incident but statements were issued to the media by university authorities to make it seem like Talat had been removed from the post.

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“Chief Rector Soniya Nagrale had also offered her resignation. But in the newspapers it appeared that Talat was removed and Nagrale resigned. They are being made scapegoats. The boys who are involved in the incident belong to some political parties and have their protection,” he alleged.

Must Read | SPPU suspends two students over alleged moral policing at girls’ hostel

In the letter, the teachers association flagged that SPPU professors assigned non-teaching tasks like rectors in hostels are facing many difficulties, including political interference. The association has not named any political organisation in its letter.

“…political and organisational interference is frequently taking place on a large scale. However, the role of the administration in such situations is not seen as being firmly in favour of the professors. What administrative policy is being created that professors should perform more responsibilities and ultimately suffer humiliation and immense mental distress?” the letter said.

“Irresponsible statements are being made in the newspapers and media by the administration, succumbing to political pressure without realising the reality,” the letter said.

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The association has warned that if the university administration was going to succumb to political pressure, the professors will start a ‘mass reading’ protest in front of the university main building.

SPPU Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi denied the allegation. “There is no question of bowing to political pressure. Decisions have to be taken by thinking compassionately towards all groups,” he told The Indian Express.

Kamble, who described himself as ‘class president’ of the Yuva Sena at SPPU, also denied the allegations against him. He said, “Both students are not members of the Yuva Sena. They are my juniors and they had called me after the incident. I arrived there as their senior and not a political representative. I did not know so much had happened, I did not have full information. In front of my eyes 250-300 girls were running towards both of them with chappals. I intervened and tried to stop them so that there is not a fight there.”

“I was acting according to the primary information I had at that point. If I was not there there would have been a fight between the boys and the girls. I had told them later that if the boys are guilty I will take them to the police myself,” he said.

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An FIR was filed late at night on October 12 against the two students by university authorities under BNS 329 (1) for criminal trespass and house trespass.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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