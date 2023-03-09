SPPU organises two-day conference on National Education Policy

SAVITRIBAI PHULE Pune University (SPPU) recently organised a two-day conference on “National Education Policy 2020- Effective Implementation and Preparing Teachers for Next Generation Students”.

The national conference was conducted in association with the University’s School of Education and Department of Education and Extension, Council for Teacher Education Foundation (CTEF), and Map Epic Communication.

Vice-Chancellor of the University Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Hindi University Chandrakant Ragit, Director of C-MET Dr Bharat Kale, CTEF National President Keshav Bhandarkar and International Secretary Dr Neelima Bhagwati, Director of Map Epic Mandar Namjoshi, University of Southeast Norway’s Johanna Lampinen, Audrey Paradis and Osmond Amas, along with Dr Vaibhav Jadhav, Dr Ashwini Datar, Avadhoot Godbole and Dr Geeta were also present among others.

About 30 foreign scholars from Finland and Norway were present for this conference. Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Sonawane said, “While implementing the new education policy, we need to study now what kind of teachers the future generation needs. We should get ready for the 5.0 revolution in education.”