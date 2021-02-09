SPPU: Online, MCQ format exams to be held for all degree students

A few months ago, the university had conducted MCQ-based online examinations but it had come under a lot of criticism. (File)

A special Board of Examinations (BoE) meeting conducted on Tuesday at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) approved online MCQ (multiple choice examinations) for first-year to final-year students. Exams for second and third-year degree students are expected to start from March 20 while the exams for first-year students enrolled in various courses at SPPU is expected to begin from March 30, confirmed Mahesh Kakade, director, examinations and evaluations, SPPU.

For the past few weeks now, students have been running a social media campaign demanding that exams be conducted in online MCQ format and an official notification of the same be issued by SPPU. Recently, the state government allowed universities to start offline classroom lectures for students from February 15th and, at the same time, declared that universities are being given the power to decide in what format exams would be conducted.

On Tuesday, a BoE meeting was scheduled at SPPU for the same.

“It has been decided that first and second-year students will give 50-mark online MCQ-based exams, which would be of one-hour duration for each subject. The final-year students will give a 50 marks MCQ paper and a 20-mark descriptive, long-answer format exam. The total exam duration would be 1.5 hours. The final year students are already being assessed internally for 30 marks. As far as the online exam for 70 marks of MCQ and the long-form answer goes, it would require individual pass marks for both,” said Kakade.

A few months ago, the university had conducted MCQ-based online examinations but it had come under a lot of criticism. On the one hand, experts said cheating was rampant and students were not taking the tests seriously since it was mainly non-proctored while on the other hand, students complained of technical glitches making them miss exams, incomplete tests and evaluation errors.

However this time, these issues will be ironed out, promised SPPU officials.

“This time, there would be intensive proctoring. Also, a sub-committee which has principals and exam experts has been appointed to weigh the various options and modalities for online examinations and evaluations. We will soon issue a circular with further details,” said Kakade.

