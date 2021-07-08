SPPU online entrance exam to be conducted between July 25-28

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has released the schedule for the online entrance examination (OEE) which will be conducted for admissions to graduate, post-graduate courses to the university.

According to the notification, the OEE will be conducted between July 25th to 28th, between 9 am to 6 pm, online in the proctored mode. It is mandatory for all candidates to take the pre-exam mock test to be conducted by the university.

The detailed course timetable of the OEE will be displayed on the website on July 17th. Candidates should check the timetable and appear for concerned examination during the specific time period allotted for their course.

“Candidates will receive admit card for examination along with the detailed instructions for proctored mode by July 19th. In order to get familiarised with the proctored mode of examination, it is mandatory for all candidates to appear for a mock test during July 20-22. Candidates can log in to the system using any device with a working front camera on the day of examination,” said Uttam Chavan, deputy registrar, P.G. admission.

Once candidates have logged in, they need to complete the test in one hour. Candidates have to solve questions of 100 marks, the exam is based on a negative marking system.

“The results of the OEE will be declared on July 31st and merit and the waiting list for admissions to these courses will be declared from August 7th onwards on the SPPU website,” said Chavan.

Meanwhile, the university is still accepting online for the OEE with a regular fee till July 10 and until July 15th, with a late fee. The forms can be filled up on campus.unipune.ac.in for a regular fee of Rs 500 for the general category or Rs 350 for reserved category till July 10 or with a late fee of Rs 750 till July 15. A campus common entrance platform has been created to give information on the OEE and its format. It can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP.

The syllabus for the exam is available on the webpage of the respective departments. The exam will be of 100 marks, divided into two sections: 20 marks will be based on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension while 80 marks will be based on subject-specific questions. One-third of the allotted marks for a question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The merit list will be prepared based on a total score, and in case of a tie, subject-wise questions in Section B will be considered. In case of a further tie, marks in the qualifying examination would be considered.