New venture at SPPU: PG diploma in innovation

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Enterprise at Savitribai Phule Pune University will soon introduce a unique Post Graduate Diploma in Innovation and New Venture in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) Ahmedabad. The diploma is open to all candidates who have an innovative idea in any sector that makes use of science and technology. Working professionals, entrepreneurs and start-up owners are encouraged to apply.

Since the course will be available in virtual mode, students from any part of the country can apply and learn. The eligibility is a bachelor’s degree in any Science and Technology discipline and the selection will be based on interviews.

A six-month course of 14 credits, the diploma covers subjects as Innovation Management, Customer-centric Innovation and product management, Legal Aspects, Technology Transfer, IP Management, Planning and managing New Venture.

Around 3000 incubation centres will be set up across India which will require skilled professionals in managing them. By doing this course, students will become eligible to work with the Incubation centre all across the country.

Registration for the course closes on July 30th, by August 3rd, the candidates would be shortlisted. BETWEEN August 4th to 7th, interviews of shortlisted candidates would be conducted. On August 10th, the names of the shortlisted candidates will be announced while the course will commence on August 20th.

More details are available on the web link, http://iil.unipune.ac.in or