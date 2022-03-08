Pune: SPPU to release multi-lingual dictionary of Buddhist vocabulary on Wednesday

Scholars performing comparative studies on different Buddhist traditions would now be able to easily access a multi-lingual Buddhist vocabulary dictionary.

The Dictionary of Buddhist Terms will be a single book dealing with headwords in Pali, Sanskrit, Tibetan and English languages. Until now, Buddhist vocabulary was available in all these languages but as individual dictionaries.

The book, which contains the second and the third fascicules of a dictionary released last year, will be released by the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday.

This dictionary will take headwords in Pali, the basis, and provide meanings in English. It will also provides equivalents in Tibetan, Sanskrit and Buddhist along with their respective attestation in the literature. “The book aims to simultaneously be used in tracing the changing meanings of Buddhist terminologies across space and time. Besides, it may reveal both the common and unique vocabularies used in Pali and Sanskrit Buddhist traditions,” according to a statement by the university.

The multilingual dictionary project, supported by Deshana, an Institute of Buddhist and Allied Studies and Khyentse Foundation, was initiated in June 2020.