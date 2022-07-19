SPPU mulls 10% quota for all-India board students as colleges proceed with admissions

On one hand, as the wait for results of Class XII for CBSE and CISCE students is far from over, another worry is now bogging them – undergraduate admissions. Despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities to halt the admission process for first-year undergraduate courses till the results of other boards are declared, most city colleges have almost finished the admission process registering only state board students, leaving CBSE/CISCE aspirants in the lurch. In fact, at some city colleges, lectures have also started or orientation sessions have been held already.

Taking cognisance of the serious situation, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) authorities said a proposal will be tabled at its next academic council meeting on July 23 to grant 10 percent ‘special quota’, or additional seats, to all affiliated colleges to accommodate non state-board students. Not just this, but an admission cell will be started by the university to oversee the admissions of these students to colleges of their choice albeit as per their merit and the cut-offs of selected colleges.

Dr N S Umarani, principal, Garware College, where orientation lecture took place last week for first year BBA students, said the college did a detailed study of the last five years regarding CBSE/CISCE/IB students admissions. “Generally, the trend is that not more than five to ten percent seats are taken by students of CBSE/CISCE/IB in traditional courses like BA, BCom, BSc and so on. So, as per the demand, we have kept aside those many seats and did the admissions for others. When their results are announced, we will do those admissions too,” he said.

Dr Savita Datar, principal, SP College also confirmed that the admissions are nearing completion but students of other boards, apart from state board, can be accommodated in the ten percent extra quota given by the university.

“In any case, if aspirants are more for a particular course, we allow colleges to ask for ten percent extra quota for that year. This year, in addition to that, we will be allowing a ten percent special quota for CBSE/CISCE/IB board students. We did a study of the admission pattern, generally CBSE and CISCE students together take up about seven percent seats and another two percent are IB board students. Hence the decision to allot ten percent extra seats. The resolution will be put up before the academic council and also to start an admission cell for these students. However, we will assist with those admissions which fall above the cut-off for colleges for the courses applied for and as per rules of reservation,” said Sanjeev Sonawane, pro vice-chancellor, SPPU.

Meanwhile, college principals explained why they are waiting for CBSE/CISCE/IB results to be announced to complete admissions or start lectures.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivaji Nagar said, “For the past two years, the academic calendar has gone haywire due to the Covid situation. Last minute changes to schedule for conducting lectures, examinations, delays in results had resulted in a lot of confusion. Now that the situation is getting back to normal, we are trying to bring things on track. Since the percentage of these students is not more than ten percent, we can’t delay the entire batch. Hence, we have decided to start the lectures. Later when these students will join in, we will hold additional lectures for them to catch up. And as of now, even the teachers will go at a slow pace,” he said.

While lectures at Modern College were to begin on July 16, after the UGC circular, the college will wait till 21 to start the lectures, he said.