Pune: SPPU issues guidelines for conducting online-offline final year exams

After much wait, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday finally released guidelines on how to conduct final-year and final-term degree examination for all colleges and courses affiliated to the university.

While most affiliated colleges have already followed the procedure laid down by university and submitted the marks of practical exams, colleges which have not conducted practical exams so far have been requested to do so by September 25. The practical exams are to be based on the entire syllabus and have to be conducted online using the mode of GoogleMeet, Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Team or telephone, and a recording of the same has to be maintained. Practical exam marks have to be uploaded by October 5 on the internal marks portal of the university.

The backlog exams for final term/final-degree students will take place between October 1 to 9 while the regular exams will take place from October 10 to 30. The question paper would be in multiple-choice question format and of one-hour duration. Both online and offline examinations would be of 60 marks and one-hour duration. The question paper will have 40 per cent (easy difficulty), 40 per cent (medium difficulty) and 20 per cent difficult questions.

The timetable of the exam will be made available on the university website, http://www.unipune.ac.in

Students have been provided the option of giving the exams both online and offline. Those who registered for online exams will be notified on their registered email address and mobile numbers. For students who have opted for offline exams, the timetable will be declared on the website and the previously issued hall tickets can be used for the same.

For any reasons, if any regular or backlog student is unable to give the examinations, the timetable for their exams would be declared later by the examination department. If there is an interception in the online exams, the student will automatically be provided with that much extra time by the software and the previously answered questions would be automatically saved and exam would begin from the next question onward.

To give students some knowledge of the nature of questions and the online exams, two mock tests would be conducted. Disabled students can avail of the facilities available to them as per government rules, including 20 minutes extra time.

While the exam for repeater students would be conducted for 100 per cent syllabus, for all other students , it would be based on the syllabus completed until March 13, 2020.

For both online and offline examinations, photocopies of answer-sheets and re-evaluation facility would be available.

Any queries or problems encountered by the students before the conduct of the exams can be sent to the email address, covid19helpdesk@pune.unipune.ac.in, along with screenshots.

To resolve issues in conducting practical exams, counsellors have been appointed at the district level, and their details will be made available on the university website.

