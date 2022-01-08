SPPU invites citizens to participate in research on Ashwagandha’s post-immunisation benefits

Citizens between the age of 18 and 45 years can now participate in an ongoing research of the Ministry of AYUSH to prove immunity boosting effects of medicinal plant “Ashwagandha” post-Covid vaccination.

In Pune, the research is underway at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Conceptualised by Professor Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, chairman of the inter-disciplinary AYUSH research and development taskforce, the study is being headed by Dr Arvind Chopra at seven centres across the country in Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Hassan and Belgaum, besides Pune.

SPPU medical officer Dr Shashikant Dudhgaonkar of the university health centre and Dr Girish Tillu from the Department of Health Sciences are working on this project along with research students.

Citizens participating in this project will be given Ashwagandha capsules after vaccination. The study aims to evaluate the extent to which immunity is enhanced by taking these capsules in addition to the vaccine.

Previous research has shown that Ashwagandha is useful in many ailments and also boosts immunity. Participants in this research will be provided with complete health care and will not have to incur financial expenditure, said Tillu.

“The ministry has undertaken such national-level research projects to prove the usefulness of Ayurvedic medicines and to promote them far and wide. Scientific research on Ashwagandha is a part of it. More and more citizens should participate in this research and help take Ayurveda forward,” said Patwardhan.

Who can participate?

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 years are required to visit the University Health Centre within seven days of receiving the first or second dose of the vaccine. Assessments will be carried out at regular intervals. The cost of travel will be borne by the Centre. For more information, call 9766555314.