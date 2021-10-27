scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
SPPU invites applications from state’s civil service aspirants for 3-year integrated course

The course aims to train civil service aspirants of Maharashtra through academic syllabi, along with guiding in developing their language, communication and writing skills.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 27, 2021 6:26:29 pm
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has invited applications for the three-year Integrated Course for Administrative Careers (ICAC) 2022-2025 batch. The Centre for Competitive Exams has been offering the course for two years now.

The course aims to train civil service aspirants of Maharashtra through academic syllabi, along with guiding in developing their language, communication and writing skills. Offered in a hybrid mode, the course will be conducted at two levels — two years of under-graduation and one year of post-graduation.

First-year graduation students studying at any college affiliated under the state-run universities are eligible to apply for the course that will commence December this year. The selection will be based on the Class XII marks and the total intake is 60. The selection committee will also consider some second and third-year students for the course, if candidates are found eligible.

The annual fees for the course is Rs 25,000. The final date for submitting applications is December 11,2021 and the merit list will be released on December 15. Interested candidates can write to cec@unipune.ac.in or call 020-2561840 for enquiries.

