SPPU introduces course on Drone Technology

Keeping abreast of the latest trends, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon offer a course on drone technology which is considered to be an important revolution in technology.

The officials at the university signed memorandum of understanding with Forforces Aero Products India Limited, known to be an industry expert in this field. In accordance to the agreement, two certificates — undergraduate and postgraduate courses — have been introduced in the university.

The certificate course are first, a two-week course on Introduction to Drone Technology; second, a 12-week course on Advanced Course on Drone Technology; and a one to two week Drone Pilot Training Course.

Other courses offered include a three year Bachelor of Autonomous Vehicle graduate degree and a post-graduate Master of Autonomous Vehicle. An entrance test too will be conducted for these courses on the basis of which admissions would be conducted and details would made available on the university website for the same.

The course will be conducted by teaching faculty along with experts in this field and would give an opportunity for students to do demonstrations along with theory course. “Students would also get assistance to get internships in various companies besides job opportunities in companies like Tata Advance Systems Limited, Bharat Forge and Mahindra Defense Systems Limited,” said university officials.

