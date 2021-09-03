SPPU’s ranking among global universities falls by over 100, V-C blames pandemic

The global ranking of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 2022 has dropped by over 100 in The Times Higher Education World University rankings.

In the global ranking of universities released on September 2, SPPU ranked in the top 801 – 1000 category. Last year, SPPU was positioned in the 600 – 700 category. Under this ranking, universities and institutions of higher education are assessed for their teaching, learning, knowledge sharing, international student presence and research, among other parameters.

One of the main reasons for the drop in the university’s position in the latest assessment is the Covid-19 pandemic, said university officials.

“Due to the pandemic, foreign students and faculty were both absent. This is one of the parameters where SPPU’s scores were affected, bringing the overall rank below last year,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar on Friday.

The total number of students studying at SPPU and its 900-odd affiliated colleges is 5,078, of which the share of international students is about 2 per cent.

India’s top-ranked universities this year included the Indian Institute of Science (301-351), IIT-Ropar and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (351 – 400) and IIT-Indore (401-500).

Globally, Oxford University, California Institute of Technology and Harvard University remained the top three best universities, as per the 2022 rankings.

