Pune: SPPU in with a chance to get IoE tag, university officials lobby for it

(Written by Alifiya Nalwala)

Even as Jadavpur University in Kolkata is likely to lose the tag of Institute of Eminence (IoE), lobbying in higher circles has already started for the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to get the coveted tag.

In August, the Human Resource Development Ministry had announced the list of universities selected for the IoE tag — which brings with it a sum of Rs 1,000 crore over five years — to emerge as world-class institutions. However, due to the alleged refusal of the West Bengal government to give 50 per cent of the share, which was a pre-condition of the scheme, Jadavpur University has reportedly lost its chance at the prestigious tag.

“Jadavpur University failed to furnish the letter of support from the state government within the stipulated deadline, so it would have lost the chance. However, the university has once again requested to be considered and now it’s a matter of policy decision. Also, the Pune university was next in line in the last round and naturally, it has a good chance,” said Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman of UGC.

The loss of Jadavpur University, however, might prove to be the SPPU’s gain as officials at the latter have started putting forth their case to UGC to get the coveted tag.

“Yes it’s true that we are putting forward our case for the IoE status. It’s because we lost by a whisker the last time and that also because we don’t participate in the QS World Ranking, which was taken as a tie-breaker. So, if Jadavpur University loses out on the tag for any reason, we are hoping to be considered. It’s a prestigious title and brings with it a lot of autonomy,” said SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

In fact, not just Pune university, even the state government has now committed to put forward the SPPU’s case for the IoE tag.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, who was in Pune last week, spoke about getting the IoE tag for SPPU. Told about the university’s efforts to get the status and asked about the state government’s stand on the same, he said, “I wasn’t aware of the situation. However, from the state government’s side, we are ready to do whatever is needed. We will also start lobbying at the Centre for SPPU to get IoE status, “ he said.

