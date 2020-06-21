SPPU, IISER to conduct epidemiological survey in PMC areas

Until Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in PMC limits was 11,854. (Representational image) Until Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in PMC limits was 11,854. (Representational image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved an Epidemiological and Serological Surveillance Project for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune city limits.

Until Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in PMC limits was 11,854, with 504 deaths.

The project aims to estimate the proportion of the population affected by Covid-19 and suggest measures to help boost immunity against the infection. For the project, researchers from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune, will collect blood samples from random clusters.

Last month, IISER had established a Covid-19 testing centre on campus. The National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), which is located on the SPPU campus, has also been operating a centre for Covid-19 testing.

The sample collection will begin from hotspot areas and the PMC administration has drawn up guidelines for the same. The PMC will be authorised to initiate necessary steps as per the study’s recommendations.

