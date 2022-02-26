SPPU hostels to open after two years, to operate at 50% strength

AFTER A gap of two years, the hostels at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will finally open for students. On Friday, the allotment list was released by the university and students were sent messages about their allotments.

A circular issued by SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar stated that the students would have to pay the hostel fees within five days of the allotment.

Due to the pandemic, hostel facilities were shut for almost two years. After Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant visited the campus earlier this month and reminded university officials about opening hostels after receiving several requests from student representatives, the decision was finally announced by university authorities.

However, the hostel will function at 50% capacity only. Students given allotments have been asked to confirm their seats within five days or it will be given to the next student on the waiting list.