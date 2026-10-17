SPPU students slam girls’ hostel time restriction

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Tanishka Bhandari, a student at the public health department and a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), said girl students were demanding the same equal rights as boys.

Written by: Soham Shah
4 min readPuneOct 17, 2026 06:18 PM IST
SPPU girls’ hostel curfewThe university filed an FIR against the two students for criminal trespass, as they had entered the girls' hostel gate illegally and argued with the staff about the same. (File photo)
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Written by Soham Shah and Kalyani Lad

Female students of Savitribai Phule Pune University main campus have raised objection over a 10:30 pm deadline applicable only to the girls’ hostel and not to the boys’. The issue came to light following a recent alleged moral policing incident outside the girls’ hostel when two male students asked a female student what she was doing out at night and if she had a late night pass.

The university filed an FIR against the two students for criminal trespass, as they had entered the girls’ hostel gate illegally and argued with the staff about the same. Students of the girls’ hostel had held a protest at the police station before the FIR was filed.

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Tanishka Bhandari, a student at the public health department and a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), said girl students were demanding the same equal rights as boys.  “The whole protest that happened recently could have been avoided if there was no in-time. The two male students would not have gotten any chance of asking the girl if she had a late pass,” added Bhandari.

She said the Jaykar Library at the university was open till 12 am, which makes it difficult for girl students to access them late at night. If girls want to stay out till 12 am, they have to obtain a late pass from the hostel.

Must Read | SPPU suspends two students over alleged moral policing at girls’ hostel

Hetavi, a student of the women and gender studies department, said that coming from a background where she had no restrictions to come home at night, shifting to a hostel with such restrictions in place was difficult. Originally from Banaras, she said, “I have worked in the social sector for three years. It is really concerning that if you are a woman, you cannot even visit your campus after 10:30pm. I am also paying for the Jaykar library but I cannot access that and boys can.”

Pratiksha Navale, a political science student, said inequality was being perpetrated against the girls. “The boys officially have an in-time of 12 but whether they come in or not, there is no problem.”

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Sumedh Chandanshive, an MBA student living at the boys’ hostel, confirmed that there were no time restrictions for boys. A member of the University Student Struggle Action Committee, Sumedh said, “We are in support of the girl students demanding equality. If the university says that safety is the reason, it is the university’s job to make the campus safe.”

The RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said it supported in-time restrictions but said it should apply to the boys’ hostel as well. “SPPU is a renowned university that has made scholars, researchers, leaders, since a long time. So when studying here and living in the hostel premises, we should have to maintain the decorum and follow some rules so that everyone stays safe and can focus on studies. Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad supports the same in-time and rules for both boys and girls’ hostels,” said Nidhi Narang, ABVP Pune city joint secretary.

Professor Geeta Shinde, who was recently appointed additional rector of the girls’ hostel following the resignation of the previous office bearer, said that a committee had been set up by the Vice Chancellor regarding the recent incident and protest, and that the time restriction would also be raised in the committee. “I will give the input to the committee with the help of the students.” she said.

(Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express)

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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