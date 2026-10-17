SPPU students slam girls’ hostel time restriction

Written by Soham Shah and Kalyani Lad

Female students of Savitribai Phule Pune University main campus have raised objection over a 10:30 pm deadline applicable only to the girls’ hostel and not to the boys’. The issue came to light following a recent alleged moral policing incident outside the girls’ hostel when two male students asked a female student what she was doing out at night and if she had a late night pass.

The university filed an FIR against the two students for criminal trespass, as they had entered the girls’ hostel gate illegally and argued with the staff about the same. Students of the girls’ hostel had held a protest at the police station before the FIR was filed.

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Tanishka Bhandari, a student at the public health department and a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), said girl students were demanding the same equal rights as boys. “The whole protest that happened recently could have been avoided if there was no in-time. The two male students would not have gotten any chance of asking the girl if she had a late pass,” added Bhandari.

She said the Jaykar Library at the university was open till 12 am, which makes it difficult for girl students to access them late at night. If girls want to stay out till 12 am, they have to obtain a late pass from the hostel.

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Hetavi, a student of the women and gender studies department, said that coming from a background where she had no restrictions to come home at night, shifting to a hostel with such restrictions in place was difficult. Originally from Banaras, she said, “I have worked in the social sector for three years. It is really concerning that if you are a woman, you cannot even visit your campus after 10:30pm. I am also paying for the Jaykar library but I cannot access that and boys can.”

Pratiksha Navale, a political science student, said inequality was being perpetrated against the girls. “The boys officially have an in-time of 12 but whether they come in or not, there is no problem.”

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Sumedh Chandanshive, an MBA student living at the boys’ hostel, confirmed that there were no time restrictions for boys. A member of the University Student Struggle Action Committee, Sumedh said, “We are in support of the girl students demanding equality. If the university says that safety is the reason, it is the university’s job to make the campus safe.”

The RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said it supported in-time restrictions but said it should apply to the boys’ hostel as well. “SPPU is a renowned university that has made scholars, researchers, leaders, since a long time. So when studying here and living in the hostel premises, we should have to maintain the decorum and follow some rules so that everyone stays safe and can focus on studies. Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad supports the same in-time and rules for both boys and girls’ hostels,” said Nidhi Narang, ABVP Pune city joint secretary.

Professor Geeta Shinde, who was recently appointed additional rector of the girls’ hostel following the resignation of the previous office bearer, said that a committee had been set up by the Vice Chancellor regarding the recent incident and protest, and that the time restriction would also be raised in the committee. “I will give the input to the committee with the help of the students.” she said.

(Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express)