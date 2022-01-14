SPPU: First semester exams to be held online in Feb-March

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday announced that online exams will be held in February-March for all graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses for the first semester.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in October-November last year.

The decision has come after the announcement by Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant that no offline classes or exams will be held in the state till February 15.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the examination department of SPPU informed students that the detailed timetable will soon be posted by the university on its website, http://www.unipune.ac.in. For some time now, students have been anxious to know the format of the examination.

The exam will be held online in a multiple-choice format. Each paper will have 60 questions, of which maximum 50 correct answers will be used for calculating results. For Mathematics and Statistics examinations of engineering and science students, 30 questions will be asked, of which maximum 25 correct answers will be used for calculating results.

Students have been told that though the session duration may be shown as 120 minutes or two hours at the time of logging in, the exam duration is only of 60 minutes, after which students will get logged out. The notification states that students’ complaints will only be entertained for genuine reasons like not being able to log in, logged out and unable to log in again, wrong language question paper, unable to submit answer paper, overlap with other exam or Covid-19 issues.

If the student gets logged out during an ongoing exam for any reason, then the timing of the session will increase automatically according to the remaining minutes left, and the responses to questions answered during the previous session will be automatically entered and accepted.

As per the university’s practice during previous exams, mock tests (based on general knowledge questions and not actual subject papers) will be held three days prior to the main exams to acquaint students with the online exam system.