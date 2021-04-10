SPPU: First semester exams begin today, 26,000 students to appear

Before this, SPPU conducted mock tests between April 5 and 9, where candidates answered dummy questions as practice. (Representational)

Close to 26,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be appearing for their first semester examinations on Saturday, which is the first day of university exams.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluations department, said exams for 74 subjects in different faculties, such as architecture, commerce, education among others, were expected to be conducted in three sessions from 9 am to 5 pm.

Before this, SPPU conducted mock tests between April 5 and 9, where candidates answered dummy questions as practice. Close to 65 per cent registered candidates, which is 3.92 lakh out of of 6 lakh students, appeared for these mock tests.

The exam timetable has been declared on the university website and exams are expected to go on for about 40 to 45 days. There are close to 6 lakh students across three districts – Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik – who are set to appear for the exams and, since, each student will appear for about five to six subjects each, there would be approximately 32 lakh question papers attempted during the exam period.

Students have been advised that they will receive their username and password from the colleges and those students who had not yet received them, should contact their degree colleges.

The SPPU Edutech Foundation is conducting the online exams for the first time for regular, backlog, and ATKT students. Students will get their results on their student profiles, within 48 hours of the examination. A team of 80 experts from different subject backgrounds has been formed to resolve students’ queries. Within 48 hours of receiving their scores, students have to register their complaints through the student profile system.

Kakade said a helpline had been started for tackling students’ problems during the exam session, for which they can call 020-71530202. Besides, a live chat box will also be available during the session to register complaints. Students with disabilities will get 20 more minutes during the exam.

