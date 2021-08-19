Pune: SPPU finally asks affiliated colleges to reduce fees, 100% waiver for students who lost a parent to Covid

After demands from students for several months and instructions from the higher education department, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration issued a circular on Thursday to more than 700 affiliated colleges asking them to reduce fees for the current academic year.

Hundred per cent of fees will be waived for students who have lost at least a parent to Covid-19. As colleges charge fees under several heads, a detailed break-up has been provided for which fees are to be reduced by what percentage through the notification.

While tuition fees have been left untouched, other fees which have been waived 100 per cent are college magazine fees, industrial visit fees, deposits like caution money, library or other deposits, fees under heads like health check-ups, disaster management, Ashwamedh (competition) fees. Besides these, the university has allowed a 50 per cent reduction in fees for facilities like library, laboratory, gymkhana, computer, extra-curricular activity. There will also be a 75 per cent reduction in student welfare fees and a 25 per cent reduction in examination fees and development funds.

The SPPU administration put the proposal for reducing fees before its management council in a meeting conducted on June 26, after which a committee was set up under the chairmanship of principal Sudhakar Jadhavar. The committee recently submitted its report which has been accepted by vice-chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar.

Colleges have been instructed that the reduction in the fees is only for the current academic year and even for paying the reduced fees, the colleges or institutions should give instalment options to poor and needy students on receiving their written applications.

The colleges that have published online magazines can charge 25 per cent and those who have printed magazines 50 per cent of magazine fees while those who have not printed should not charge anything. Similarly, colleges that conducted extra-curricular activities online can charge 50 per cent fees for them.

Hostel/accommodation fees will be charged only after hostels reopen. The notification also states that if optimistically, colleges reopen for physical classes, then the proportionate fee component under different heads as mentioned including hostel fees may be charged separately.

