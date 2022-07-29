SPPU extends special provision of ‘combined passing’ to students in wake of pandemic

July 29, 2022 10:51:21 pm
In light of Covid-19 pandemic, students of all faculties under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) who have appeared for all oral, practical and written examinations for the summer session of the academic year 2021-22 will be eligible for “combined passing”, according to a circular issued by the university.
However, the university authorities have clarified that according to the decision taken at a meeting of management council recently, it is mandatory for students to have appeared in both the written and oral or practical exams to be eligible for the provision. If students have missed even one of the applicable exams, they would not be eligible for the combined passing facility, they added.
The circular also clarified that the decision on combined passing has been taken only for the academic year 2021-22 as a special facility to students in the backdrop of Covid. It has been approved to declare the results of this year’s exam i.e. oral, practical, internal and written examination by counting marks obtained in all of them together and not separately, the circular explained.
Meanwhile, university officials have advised students not to go by “wrong information” on social media on the combined passing provision and check the university website to read the official circular in detail.
