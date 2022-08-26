SPPU extends deadline to apply for free UPSC and MPSC coaching

Aspirants for UPSC and MPSC examinations who live in Pune Municipal Corporation areas can still apply for free coaching and training programmes conducted by Competitive Examination Centre (CEC) on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus. The last date to apply online has been extended to September 6.

Financial aid for the non-residential programme is provided by PMC, which is conducted for 11 months.

Fazal Firdausi, assistant professor at CEC, SPPU, said as aspirants are still unaware of the programme, they have requested the PMC to extend the deadline by 10-15 days. “Festivals are scheduled to begin next week and since we wish for more deserving candidates to enroll in the coaching programme, we have requested an extension,” he said.

The graduate applicants, who are residents of PMC areas, are required to apply online at the official website. Thereafter, a written examination in multiple-choice question format will be conducted next month.

“On basis of merit and complete verification of documents by the authorities of PMC, a final merit list of 100 students will be announced. Coaching will begin in October,” said Firdausi.