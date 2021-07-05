SPPU extends date for applications for online entrance test

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has extended the deadline for accepting online applications from candidates wishing to apply for undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate/diploma courses at the university.

All candidates will have to appear for an online entrance exam (OEE) this year, forms for which were made available on the website. While the earlier deadline to fill forms with regular fee was July 4, it has now been extended till July 10 while they will still be accepted until July 15th, albeit with a late fee. The OEE was earlier expected to held shortly after July 15 but university officials said it is likelier to be held at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the forms can be filled up on campus.unipune.ac.in for a regular fee of Rs 500 for general category or Rs 350 for reserved category till July 10 or with a late fee of Rs 750 till July 15.

The online entrance examination will be conducted in online proctored mode. A campus common entrance platform has been created to give information on the OEE and its format. It can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP.

According to a notification published on the website, the syllabus for the exam is available on the webpage of respective departments. The exam will be of 100 marks, divided into two sections: 20 marks will be based on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension while 80 marks will be based on subject specific questions. One-third of the allotted marks for a question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The merit list will be prepared based on a total score, and in case of tie, subject-wise questions in Section B will would be considered. In case of further tie, marks in qualifying examination would be considered.

The notification states that students have to keep documents ready, including those of previous qualifying examination. Since Class XII examinations have been cancelled across boards, students need not panic in the absence of mark sheets.

