SPPU exams from April 11, MCQ questions only

After weeks of protest from students and unrest in college management over the delay in the decision over conducting the first-semester examination, a Board of Examination (BoE) meeting conducted at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has finally decided that exams will be conducted from April 11.

In an earlier BoE, it was finalised to conduct exams from March 15. Later, The Indian Express had reported how the delay in deciding the format of exams and which agency will conduct the exam led to the postponement of exams.

Meanwhile, it has now been decided that an in-house Section 8 company of SPPU namely the SPPU Edutech Foundation will conduct the exams instead of appointing an outside agency. Last year, the exams were conducted online for the first time and an external agency was given the contract but owing to complaints from thousands of students and multiple errors in marksheets, there was a demand to appoint another agency. However, since there has already been a considerable delay and floating a tender for an external agency would need more time as well as cost more money, it has been decided that SPPU edutech foundation will now conduct exams.

The BoE has also decided that there will be a change in the format of the exams as compared to what was announced earlier. Now students of all years will only have to write a 50 marks MCQ question paper. Earlier it was decided that final year students would have to write a 20-mark subjective question but that has now been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Dr Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU said that the final exam timetable would be declared by March 25. “Currently the process of filling exams forms is ongoing and there will be no extension in dates for that. All students wishing to appear for exams have to fill exam forms by March 10,” he said.

Close to 6 lakh students have already filled exam forms online. There are over 5,500 courses offered by SPPU to students in affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.