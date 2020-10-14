SPPU exam: Five subject papers rescheduled at last minute, to be held on Oct 17

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Amidst technical glitches, the second day of online-offline examinations for college students continued, both online as well as at designated colleges under Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.

Due to technical glitches in online exams, however, the early afternoon batch of students continued with their exams late into the evening. Owing to these glitches, exams of five subjects had to be pushed to another date.

The exams of following five subjects — MSc Chemistry: Inorganic Reaction Mechanism; TY BSc: Real Analysis Part 1; MSc Mathematics: Advanced Calculus; BCom: Business Management (Marathi); and TY BSc: Solid State Physics — were pushed ahead to October 17, and will be held between 4 pm and 5 pm.

On Tuesday, 79,252 students were expected to appear for online exams, while 6,268 were to appear for offline exams. Of those, 62,230 students were able to appear for online exams till late on Tuesday. Besides technical glitches, some students complained of receiving question papers in another language of instruction than their preferred choice.

“During classroom exams, we would get both English and Marathi language question papers but in online exams, I didn’t have an option. I am from English medium but paper was in Marathi. I still attempted my best, but I have requested my exam to be rescheduled,” said a final-year BCom student.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examination and evaluation department, said such issues will be resolved.

The examination and evaluation department has released helpline numbers — 8826587588 — for problems in online-offline examinations. Besides, a student helpline number — 9717796797 — is also available.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.