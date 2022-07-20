scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

SPPU entrance exam starts today, over 21,500 register for it

Currently, admission for academic year 2022-23 is going on at SPPU for a total of 174 courses. Entrance exams for 93 of these courses will be held between July 21 and 24.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 20, 2022 8:48:01 pm
SPPUStudents have been informed through mail that there will be no entrance examination for the courses for which the number of applications is fewer than admission capacity. As many as 7,850 seats in total are available for the 174 courses.(File)

Nearly 21,670 students have registered for the entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate, post-graduate and post-graduate diploma and certificate courses of various branches of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The entrance exam will start on Thursday.

The online examination, which will go on till July 24, will be held at 22 centres across India. The 100-mark exam will be in the multiple-choice question pattern.

Entrance exams for 93 of these courses will be held between July 21 and 24.

Students have been informed through mail that there will be no entrance examination for the courses for which the number of applications is fewer than admission capacity. As many as 7,850 seats in total are available for the 174 courses.

While the examination will be held in online format, the university admission department has said students have to go to the respective centres to take the examination. Detailed information in this regard has been shared with the students.

Applications received for entrance examination

  • Graduate courses: 748
  • Post-graduate courses: 18,270
  • Diploma courses: 725
  • Post-graduate diploma courses: 909
  • Certificate courses: 1,018

