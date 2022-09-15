SPPU devoid of electricity for 12 hrs, students express dismay

HOSTELLERS OF the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus were caught in a fix as they were left without power supply from late Tuesday night. The problem was resolved between 2.30 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday.

SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “The trip in the power was due to the heavy rain. The rain led to the cables getting logged and hence there was no power supply.”

“This is not the first time the issue with the power supply has cropped up. In fact, it has become more common in the past few months. The issues faced by the students have been communicated but in vain,” said Shravani Mestry, a final-year English literature student.

Mestry further said that as internal examinations are being held for many subjects, the prolonged absence of power proved to be problematic. “Our devices were discharging as we were using them for our study. At the same time, we had no internet, so we could not access more study material or download pdfs if need be,” she said. “We could barely revise our study material or exchange notes on pdfs. Mobile data is pretty insufficient inside the campus to be able to access bigger files. Our internal examination, which was to be held on Wednesday, had to be postponed after we had a word with our professor. But the thing is the recurring issue with electricity which needs to be addressed well,” said Anil Gaikwad, another student.