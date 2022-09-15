scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

SPPU devoid of electricity for 12 hrs, students express dismay

SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “The trip in the power was due to the heavy rain. The rain led to the cables getting logged and hence there was no power supply.”

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“This is not the first time the issue with the power supply has cropped up. In fact, it has become more common in the past few months. The issues faced by the students have been communicated but in vain,” said Shravani Mestry, a final-year English literature student.

HOSTELLERS OF the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus were caught in a fix as they were left without power supply from late Tuesday night. The problem was resolved between 2.30 pm to 3 pm on Wednesday.

SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “The trip in the power was due to the heavy rain. The rain led to the cables getting logged and hence there was no power supply.”

“This is not the first time the issue with the power supply has cropped up. In fact, it has become more common in the past few months. The issues faced by the students have been communicated but in vain,” said Shravani Mestry, a final-year English literature student.

More from Pune

Mestry further said that as internal examinations are being held for many subjects, the prolonged absence of power proved to be problematic. “Our devices were discharging as we were using them for our study. At the same time, we had no internet, so we could not access more study material or download pdfs if need be,” she said.   “We could barely revise our study material or exchange notes on pdfs. Mobile data is pretty insufficient inside the campus to be able to access bigger files. Our internal examination, which was to be held on Wednesday, had to be postponed after we had a word with our professor. But the thing is the recurring issue with electricity which needs to be addressed well,” said Anil Gaikwad, another student.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:12:06 am
Next Story

‘Unnatural spike’ in pass percentage at SPPU, combined passing formula likely reason

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement