SPPU declares results of online entrance exam, merit list to be published soon

In some good news for students waiting to get admission to courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the university’s admissions department has released the results of the online entrance examination (OEE) conducted for 2021-22 admissions to all graduate, postgraduate and integrated courses.

SPPU administration has announced that it will declare the merit list soon, after which it will share the schedule of dates to confirm admissions.

The test results, supposed to be released from August 7, got held up in the wake of floods across the state which prevented many from appearing for the OEE.

Most city colleges have started the admission process for first-year degree courses and are doing it on the basis of Class XII marks. However, SPPU had announced that it would conduct admissions only through the OEE. In fact, this year the entire admission process is being held online including payment of fees.

Candidates who have queries can email them to ccep@pun.unipune.ac.in or call 020-25699232