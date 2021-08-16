SPPU declares merit list for graduate, PG courses; admission deadline Aug 27

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the merit list for admissions for the academic year 2021-22 admissions to all graduate, post-graduate and integrate courses at SPPU. An online entrance examination was conducted by the university following which the merit list has been declared.

Students on the merit list and waiting list can use the Apply button and upload their documents and apply for department approval for admissions. Students are cautioned to upload only the scanned copy of their marksheet and other required documents or version of documents from apps like DigiLocker etc. will not be accepted.

Even though the merit list has been declared, the ‘Apply’ button will be visible from August 20th only post which the department will verify all the documents and approve the admission form.

Students on the merit list will have to secure their admission by paying the required fees within seven working days from display of the merit list on SPPU website or August 27th, whichever is later. If the student fails to do so, it will result in the cancellation of their claim to admission.

The Waiting List will be opened and operated after the due period for the Merit List is over.

The documents of the students seeking admission against Sports/Cultural quota will be verified by Director, Sports, SPPU and Head, CPA (Lalit Kala Kendra), SPPU respectively. The admission of students under these quotas will be confirmed only after the approval from the above authorities. After approval of the admission form, an admission challan link will be made available for students to pay fees online.