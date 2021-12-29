SPPU, CoEP and SIU bag top ranks for innovation by Min of Education

Three higher education institutions from Pune bagged top rankings in the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation and Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 announced by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Tuesday.

Savitribai Phule Pune University has been ranked 8th under the State-funded university category, College of Engineering, Pune stood first in the government college category whereas Symbiosis International University was ranked 10th in the self-financed private or deemed university category in this year’s ARIIA rankings.

This is the third year when the MoE has released the rankings of higher education institutions in the country. Conceptualised in 2018, the rankings are awarded every year on the basis of their contributions to promote startups, entrepreneurship, patents filed, granted and commercialized; establishment of pre-incubation and incubation centres, number of startups incubated on the campuses, courses on innovation offered among the other parameters.

A total of 1,430 higher education participated in the ARIIA 2021 assessment. Seven categories namely centrally funded technical institutes, stat-funded and deemed universities, government college or universities, self-financed and deemed universities, private colleges and institutes, institute of importance and central universities and non-technical institutes.

Dr Subas Sarkar, MoS, MoE said that the growing participation of higher education institutes was a sign of the seriousness attached to innovation and entrepreneurship.

” ARIIA will inspire and help build ecosystem that will promote innovation leading to commercialisation on the campuses. ARIIA will prepare our institutions to break into major international rankings,” said Sarkar.

The top ten institutes under centrally funded universities or institutes are IITs Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Roorkee, Indian Institute of Science, IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur, National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology.

Punjab University stood first among state-funded universities followed by Delhi Technical University, Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Delhi, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat Technical University, Gujarat University and Periyar University, Delhi.

PSG College of Technology,Tamil Nadu, LD College of Engineering, Gujarat, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Maharashtra were the top institutions under government technical institutions category.

Among the ten best self-financed universities this year included Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha, Chitkara University, Chandigarh, Lovely University, Delhi, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, Pandit Deendayal Petroleum Institute, Gujarat; Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh University, Vellore University of Technology and Amity University.