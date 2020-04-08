SPPU centre updates list of research journals

Besides that, after receiving several complaints from researchers, UGC has taken an important step in eliminating 71 questionable journals indexed in Scopus database. (Representational image) Besides that, after receiving several complaints from researchers, UGC has taken an important step in eliminating 71 questionable journals indexed in Scopus database. (Representational image)

The UGC-Cell for Journal Analysis at SPPU, which is responsible for the creation of UGC-CARE Reference List of Quality Journals (UGC-CARE List), has now undergone its fourth quarter update.

A total of 160 journals from the Modern Languages Association (MLA), USA have been added to it.The UGC-Care List has been made available at http://ugccare.unipune.ac.in, from April 1.

Besides that, after receiving several complaints from researchers, UGC has taken an important step in eliminating 71 questionable journals indexed in Scopus database. These 71 journals that have been removed will not be considered for any academic purpose.

“The Jayakar Knowledge Resource Centre has subscribed to the MLA database for the year 2020-21, especially for faculty members and researchers in the arts and humanities field. MLA provides access to 1,00 full text journals. Analysis of journals from MLA directory was carried out with the help of expertise from the UGC-CARE Center, South Zone at University of Hyderabad,” said Shubhada Nagarkar, coordinator,Centre for Publication Ethics.

The MLA directory covers areas of research in arts and humanities such as literature, literary theory, drama art, folklore, language, linguistics, pedagogy, rhetoric and composition, and the history of print and publishing. Many journals from MLA Directory are indexed in the Web of Science and Scopus databases.

