SPPU caps ILS Law School ‘other fee’ at Rs 4.3k

This comes in the wake of former students, including Mayur Garud, alleging that ILS Law School has charged excess fees. (File photo)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) fee fixation committee has capped ‘other fees’ that can be charged by ILS Law College at Rs 4,340 for academic year 2026-27.

‘Other fees’ includes fees charged on top of academic fees for infrastructure and co-curricular facilities. This includes seminar fees, moot court fee, legal aid fee, journal fee, bar council registration fee, e-learning equipment fee etc.

This comes in the wake of former students, including Mayur Garud, alleging that ILS Law School has charged excess fees. After the Bombay High Court ordered the Higher Education Department to pass an order on Garud’s complaint filed in 2025, an order was passed by the department directing ILS to refund over a lakh in fees to Garud. However, ILS Law College challenged this order in court and the state government said it would recall the order.