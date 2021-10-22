SPPU asks outgoing students to vacate hostels by tomorrow

As the administration of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) prepares for the return of students to its campus, it has now issued a final notice to last year’s students to vacate hostels to make space for the current batch.

The state Higher and Technical Education Department had allowed resumption of on-campus classes for graduate and post-graduate students from October 20. However, the date also marked the last day of the first semester according to the academic calendar shared by SPPU at the beginning of the academic year.

While many colleges have decided to push the calendar ahead, departments at SPPU will resume on-campus classes only after vacations.

Until that time, the administration is making arrangements for students to live in the hostels as majority of those enrolled in the department programmes are outstation students.

While several notices have been served in the past to final-year students who were enrolled in the academic year 2020-21, they are yet to vacate their hostel rooms.

In its latest notice issued on Thursday, the SPPU administration informed them that examinations of all final-year students have been conducted and the results have also been declared.

“Despite reminders, many students have not collected their luggage and have locked their hostel rooms. A final notice is being given to vacate the rooms by October 23, failing which all luggage and books will be seized and kept with the hostel administration,” read a notice issued to hostel students by the chief rector.