SPPU appeals to students and faculty to volunteer for Antigen testing in Pune

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has urged its student community, teaching faculty and staff of affiliated colleges to volunteer and participate in conducting Rapid Antigen Detection Tests for Covid-19 in Pune.

Recently, the government had approved Antigen testing for Pune. After Mumbai and its suburbs, Pune is one of the cities that has seen a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. Results of such tests are generally available within 15-20 minutes.

Those willing to volunteer can submit the form — https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedeoxbnm2-Uw2EWM3OZ6FP1NwWpF4kNRykjavs4qsBMpglFg/viewform, which will be sent to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for approval. The forms will be accepted till the end of this week.

The PMC will provide stipends to student volunteers participating in this testing regime. The volunteers will be provided with mandatory medical insurance cover and all required safety gears, including Personal Protection Equipments (PPE).

To maintain safety of SPPU volunteers, the PMC’s health department personnel will provide samples solutions, which would have inactivated the virus, as doing so would reduce the biosafety concerns of the volunteer handlers of samples.

Last week, the PMC had permitted researchers at SPPU and the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Pune to carry out surveys and trace Covid-19 cases within PMC limits. This will be an extension of various efforts towards fighting Covid-19, where volunteers, after undergoing basic training, can join PMC in carrying out a large number of tests.

