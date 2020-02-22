Sportswear brand Under Armour to open stores in Mumbai, Nagpur soon

The company has also sponsored the Indian woman’s ice hockey team. (Twitter/Under Armour) The company has also sponsored the Indian woman’s ice hockey team. (Twitter/Under Armour)

The US-based sportswear brand Under Armour will soon open its stores in Mumbai and Nagpur, Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director Under Armour India said while interacting with the media in Pune. “The store in Mumbai would be operational in April, while that in Nagpur would start operations in the next 12-18 months,” he said.

The brand, which entered India recently, has established 10 stores by now in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. The company has also sponsored the Indian woman’s ice hockey team.

Goculdas said that brick-and-mortar stores complement the e-commerce platform of the brand.

“People want to experience the brand and these stores have seen major business for the firm,” he added. E-commerce, he added, allows the brand to increase its outreach, with an easy co-existence of both the forms of business.

The brand has always commanded premier locations in shopping malls which allows them to get good footfall, Goculdas added.

Under Armour, Goculdas said, plans to tap into the rapidly growing wellness industry in the country.

The sportswear market is a $1.5 billion industry in the country, with Urban Armour contemplating to increasing its share in the days to come.

