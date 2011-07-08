Sportsline

Raghuvanshi in quarterfinals of PYC snooker

Anand Raghuvanshi progressed into the quarterfinals of the PYC-Green Baize snooker tournament with victory in five frames over Akash Padalikar in his pre-quarterfinal at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana on Thursday. In round three,top seed Anuj Uppal dropped only one frame in cruising past Kumar Shinde 61-38,36-58,75-16,73-38,while second seed Aditya Deshpande recorded an easy straight-frames win over Ashwin Vanpal.

Bhivpathaki in sizzling form

Arya Bhivpathaki entered three different finals at the Pune district badminton championships at the Modern PDMBA Sports Complex,Shivajinagar,with semifinal victories in the under-13 and under-15 singles as well as the under-13 doubles on Thursday. Seeded first in the under-13 singles,Bhivpathaki registered a 21-18,21-16 win over third seed Nellutla Asheesh,before teaming up with Aniruddha Mayekar to beat Varad Khasnis and Ninad Lele in the under-13 doubles semifinal. Following that,Bhivpathaki downed Rohan Chaugule to enter the under-15 singles final.

Jeje set for Pune return

After his breakthrough season on loan at Indian Arrows,20-year-old striker Jeje Lalpekhlua is set to return to Pune FC for the 2011-12 season. Contracted with Pune till 2013,Jeje was loaned to Indian Arrows as part of the All India Football Federation’s programme to develop India’s young talent in their bid to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Jeje ended the season with 13 goals,the most by any Indian striker in the I-League,and earned a call-up to the senior national side.

