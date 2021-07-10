Sports NGO extends support to 6 athletes in their quest for medals at Tokyo Olympics

Mukherjee will be making her maiden appearance at the mega event. (File/ Representational)

SHOOTER SANJEEV Rajput, boxers Pooja Rani and Simranjit Kaur, paddlers Sharath Kamal and Sutirtha Mukherjee, and racewalker Sandeep Kumar are the six Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes who have received much-needed support from Pune-based sports NGO Lakshya to strengthen their preparations and pursuit of medals at the upcoming Olympic Games.

The NGO was awarded with the 2020 Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar for its contribution to Indian sports.

Talking about the importance of Lakshya’s backing, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist Rajput said, “Having a team like Lakshya for support is extremely important ahead of big events like Olympics and my endeavour of bringing glory to the nation. Many things need to be taken care of to make yourself ready to give your best shot. I am proud to be associated with an organisation that has been looking after the smallest needs,”

With its Mission Olympic Programme, Lakshya supports athletes with their requirements such as training equipment, travel needs and facilitates world-class assistance of nutritionists, physiotherapists, and mental trainers.

“It takes a lot of effort to win medals at the international stage, but support like this makes the journey quite easier and fruitful. Even during the lockdown, training with a mental conditioning coach, physiotherapists and other experts provided by Lakshya kept me focussed on my game,” said Pooja Rani, who recently clinched gold at the Asian Boxing Championships.

“It is our mission to contribute to make our country a sporting powerhouse in the world. We started this NGO to support our athletes with the necessary facilities, so that they do not have to worry about any peripheral needs and can only focus on their game…,” said Vishal Chordia, president of Lakshya.