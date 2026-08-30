From fodder to fashion: How cactus could become ‘green gold’ for farmers

What is often seen as a plant of dry, barren landscapes is being explored as a potential source of food, fodder, fuel, fertiliser and even fashion products. Spineless cactus, a drought-tolerant crop, is being studied for its potential to make degraded and low-rainfall land productive while giving farmers additional avenues of income.

At the BAIF Rural Innovation Centre (BRIC) in Uruli Kanchan, researchers have been working on different uses of spineless cactus, including fodder for livestock, biogas production, food products and cactus-based bio (vegan) leather. The work is part of efforts to explore climate-resilient crops that can grow in areas where conventional agriculture is difficult.

The cactus is being tested particularly for land with poor soil, undulating terrain and limited water availability. The Uruli Kanchan area receives around 600 mm of rainfall annually, making water availability a constraint for conventional crops. Unlike many crops, spineless cactus is a xerophyte, a plant adapted to survive in dry conditions, and can produce biomass with relatively little water.

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The idea is to move beyond viewing cactus only as fodder and explore its potential as a ‘5F’ crop – for food, fuel, fodder, fertiliser and fashion. With its ability to grow on degraded land and its wide range of applications, spineless cactus is increasingly being viewed as ‘green gold’ for farmers. BAIF has undertaken trials and demonstrations of the crop in several states.

According to Vitthal Kauthale, chief thematic programme executive, Farm Research & Seed Programme, BAIF, “Spineless cactus is capable of growing in poor soils and uneven terrain where conventional crops may not be viable. It has exceptional potential for carbon sequestration. And farmers are being trained to explore its use across multiple applications, including food, animal fodder, fuel and fertiliser, as well as in the production of bio-based or vegan leather.”

One of the most immediate applications is livestock feed. Cactus cladodes can be used as green fodder for cattle, buffaloes, goats and sheep. For farmers in dry and rainfed regions, this could be significant because cactus can provide biomass during periods when water-intensive fodder crops become difficult to maintain.

The next layer of opportunity lies in processing the plant. Cactus fruits can be consumed and processed into products such as juices, jams, candies, liquors and other food items. At the same time, the biomass can be used for biogas production, with the slurry from the digester serving as a source of organic fertiliser.

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According to BAIF, cactus pear has the potential to be used as an energy crop, with its trials reporting biogas production of about 0.36 cubic metres per kilogram of dry matter and methane content of 55-70 per cent, meaning 360 litres of biogas are produced for every 1 kilogram of completely dry organic matter.

Another application under development is vegan leather. A cactus-based leather production unit has been established at the Uruli Kanchan campus, with other partners. BAIF says a protocol for cactus-based leather production has been developed and its production economics are being studied.

The material is being used to make products such as laptop bags, wallets, belts and other accessories, demonstrating how a crop grown on marginal land could potentially enter higher-value markets.

Kauthale said, “BAIF has been working on cactus-related research and applications for more than a decade and has established a bio-leather production unit at our campus. The organisation also conducts training programmes on cactus cultivation and its various applications for farmers, students, industry representatives and academics.”

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Kailas Gavhane, in-charge of BRIC, said, “The work on cactus-based leather is part of efforts to explore higher-value applications of the crop. And the plant’s diverse uses could help farmers generate an additional source of income.”

The broader proposition is that cactus could complement existing farm activities, particularly in areas where water scarcity and poor soil limit crop choices.

The potential has also attracted government attention. Kauthale said, “With the spineless cactus having multiple uses, it has been promoted by the Government of India through their Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WCD-PMKSY), while supporting with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) as well.”