Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Spike in theft cases during Diwali: Dry fruits, spices, gold among stolen items

According to police, prima facie it appears that the suspects targeted people carrying valuables and commercial establishments stocking items for higher sales in view of Diwali.

Several theft incidents have been reported in Pune amid the Diwali festivities, with items ranging from dry fruits, spices, cellphones to gold jewellery being stolen, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, prima facie it appears that the suspects targeted people carrying valuables and commercial establishments stocking items for higher sales in view of Diwali. In Kondhwa’s Kanadenagar area, some unidentified burglars broke into a grocery godown and decamped with containers of oils, dry fruits — cashew nut and almond, spices, and cold drinks worth nearly Rs 90,000 in the early hours of Sunday (October 23).

Early Sunday, some burglars broke into a cellphone shop in Handewadi of Hadapsar and stole 40 cellphones worth Rs 7.2 lakh, said police, adding that the accused allegedly entered the shop through a window.

In another case on Sunday, a purse containing gold jewellery worth Rs 2.3 lakh was stolen from a woman while she was on her way to a jewellery shop in Laxmi Road, said police, adding that an investigation has been launched to trace and nab two women who stole the purse, as seen in CCTV footage.

On Saturday, some suspects entered a bungalow — a door was inadvertently left ajar — in Karvenagar, and decamped with gold jewellery and valuables worth Rs 8 lakh kept at the worship area.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:56:28 am
🪔 Diwali Offer
