SpiceJet special flights from Fujairah to Pune, Mumbai, Delhi on March 15-16

“SpiceJet has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and passenger handling for these special services,” the spokesperson said. (File/Representational image)

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and restrictions on flight travel, SpiceJet is operating a series of special flights from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi on March 15 and 16 to help Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf return home.

Flight to Pune

“For passengers looking to travel to Pune, SpiceJet will operate a special flight departing Fujairah at 12:05 am on March 16, Monday, arriving in Pune at 4:55 am,” a SpiceJet spokesperson told the Indian Express.

Flights to Mumbai

Flight SG 5014 will depart Fujairah for Mumbai at 12:45 am on March 16 and arrive at 5:15 am. Later the same day, flight SG 5123 will depart at 11:30 am and arrive at 4:00 pm. Another overnight flight, SG 5014, will depart at 1:15 am on March 17 and arrive at 5:45 am.