SpiceJet special flights from Fujairah to Pune, Mumbai, Delhi on March 15-16

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Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and restrictions on flight travel, SpiceJet is operating a series of special flights from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates to Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi on March 15 and 16 to help Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf return home.
“For passengers looking to travel to Pune, SpiceJet will operate a special flight departing Fujairah at 12:05 am on March 16, Monday, arriving in Pune at 4:55 am,” a SpiceJet spokesperson told the Indian Express.
Flight SG 5014 will depart Fujairah for Mumbai at 12:45 am on March 16 and arrive at 5:15 am. Later the same day, flight SG 5123 will depart at 11:30 am and arrive at 4:00 pm. Another overnight flight, SG 5014, will depart at 1:15 am on March 17 and arrive at 5:45 am.
On March 15, two special flights will connect Fujairah to Delhi. Flight SG 5006 will depart at 1:45 pm and arrive at 7:00 pm, while flight SG 5012 will depart at 11:15 pm and arrive at 4:30 am. On March 16, two more flights will operate on this route – SG 5006 departing at 10:45 am and arriving at 4:00 pm, and SG 5712 departing at 10:25 pm and arriving at 3:40 am.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Regular flights from Dubai to Pune have been operating daily over the past week, but restrictions on the number of permitted flights from Dubai prompted the airline to launch these additional services from Fujairah.”
“Fujairah is roughly one-and-a-half hours by road from Dubai and offers an alternative option for Indian passengers stranded there. As the situation is evolving, further schedules for special flights in the coming week will be announced separately. Passengers are requested to recheck flight timings before leaving for the airport,” the spokesperson said.
“SpiceJet has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and passenger handling for these special services,” he added.