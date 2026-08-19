SpiceJet’s Pune-sector flight delayed again: 7 flights hit since July 29

SpiceJet flights on the Pune sector have run into a pattern of repeated delays over the past three weeks, with at least seven flights disrupted since July 29, one of them delayed by more than 24 hours due to a mix of rescheduling and cancellations. The latest case came on Tuesday night, when flight SG105 from Delhi to Pune was delayed by over two hours and saw water dripping from the aircraft’s AC vents, triggering a wave of complaints from passengers on social media.

SG105 was scheduled to depart Delhi at 9:45 pm and land in Pune at 11:55 pm on Tuesday. Instead, according to flight-tracking platform Ixigo, the aircraft took off only around 12:40 am and touched down in Pune at approximately 2:25 am on Wednesday.

Gufran Rahman took to X to vent his frustration over the flight. “SG105 Delhi-Pune was already delayed by over 2 hours. And there was a water leak (through AC vents) in the aircraft. This is unacceptable. Passenger safety must come first,” he wrote.

Though water dripping from an aircraft’s AC vents is often linked to over-condensation. This typically occurs in hot, humid weather, when cool, dehumidified air from the AC system meets warm, moist cabin air, causing moisture to rapidly condense and pool around the vents.

The Indian Express reached out to SpiceJet multiple times for a response on the delay but had not received a reply till the time of publishing this report.

Tuesday’s disruption is far from an isolated case. Since July 29, at least seven SpiceJet flights on the Pune sector, including SG105, have faced delays. The recurring disruptions have hit pregnant women, senior citizens, and children the hardest, passengers say, as long waits at airports and last-minute schedule changes leave little room to adjust travel plans.

What aviation experts say

Speaking to The Indian Express, aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar said such delays go well beyond passenger discomfort. “Delays, especially long delays, disrupt passengers’ schedules, onward travel and business or personal commitments. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) monthly on-time performance (OTP) data has also shown SpiceJet recording lower punctuality than several major airlines through 2026,” he said.

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“The recurring pattern merits examination of the underlying operational factors rather than assumptions about individual flights. Aircraft rotation, crew availability, technical constraints and network scheduling can all contribute to delays, but the specific cause should be established from the airline’s operational records,” Vandekar said.

He pointed out that the DGCA has regulatory responsibility for monitoring airline compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). “Under these CAR passenger facilitation provisions, airlines have defined obligations towards passengers affected by delays, cancellations and denied boarding, including timely information and, depending on the circumstances, prescribed facilities such as meals, alternate arrangements, refunds or hotel accommodation,” he said.

Regulatory scrutiny needed

Given how often the delays have recurred, Vandekar said the pattern warrants closer regulatory attention. “The pattern merits regulatory attention to ensure effective passenger facilitation and provision of applicable entitlements without passengers having to repeatedly pursue them,” he said.

He advised affected flyers to first approach the airline directly for grievances or claims. “Passengers should first seek assistance and redressal from the airline for their grievances or claims and may also use AirSewa if the matter remains unresolved,” Vandekar added, referring to the central government’s civil aviation grievance redressal portal.