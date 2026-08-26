SpiceJet Pune-Dubai flight delayed over 4 hours, flyers complain of poor communication

Several passengers were stranded at Pune airport after SpiceJet’s Pune-Dubai flight, SG-51, scheduled to depart on Tuesday evening, was delayed by more than four hours. The latest disruption comes amid a pattern of repeated delays involving SpiceJet flights on the Pune sector, with at least eight flights disrupted since the last week of July.

SG-51 was scheduled to depart from Pune at 9 pm and arrive in Dubai at 10.55 pm. According to aircraft-tracking platform Flightradar24, the flight eventually took off from Pune at around 1.23 am and landed in Dubai at approximately 2.30 am.

A passenger took to X to flag the lack of communication from the airline during the delay. “SG-51 Pune-Dubai was scheduled for 9:00 pm. Passengers were waiting with no proper announcement, no clear update and no SpiceJet representative at the gate. Passengers were left completely in the dark,” the passenger said, adding, “Forget food or water, the airline should at least communicate!”