‘Zero food, zero water’: Passengers stranded overnight at Pune airport after SpiceJet delays Pune-Dubai flight by 9 hours

A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Dubai left several passengers stranded at the Pune airport for over nine hours on the night of June 1-2, with travellers alleging a near-total breakdown in communication from the airline and no arrangements for food or water through the night.

Flight SG 51, originally scheduled to depart at 8.50 pm on June 1, did not take off until approximately 6.15 am on June 2, a delay of more than nine hours.

SpiceJet, however, maintained that passengers had been informed of an initial delay well in advance and a last-minute maintenance requirement further delayed the flight.

Among those affected was Ankit Mishra, who was headed to Dubai for urgent work. He said he only learned of the delay after reaching the airport, and that the airline provided no prior notice.