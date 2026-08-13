Over 100 flyers stranded as SpiceJet Pune-Dubai flight delayed by 8 hours

Weary passengers of SpiceJet flight SG-51 at Pune International Airport; the departure board shows the Dubai flight marked as delayed. (Photos by special arrangement)

A SpiceJet flight from Pune to Dubai was delayed by eight hours on Wednesday, stranding over 100 passengers at Pune International Airport for most of the night, with flyers alleging a lack of communication, food, and medical assistance from the airline.

The flight SG-51, scheduled to depart Pune at 9 pm and land in Dubai at 10.55 pm, instead took off at 5 am on Thursday and reached Dubai around 6.50 am, nearly eight hours behind schedule. Passengers said they had been at the airport since 6 pm on Wednesday, well before the original departure time, with no confirmed update on when the flight would actually leave.