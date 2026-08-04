Flyers left without food, beverages after SpiceJet Pune-Delhi flight delay

Passengers on a delayed SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi on Monday said they were left without food or beverages for several hours after the flight was repeatedly delayed, causing inconvenience, particularly to elderly travellers and those with medical conditions.

The flight, SG-937, was originally scheduled to depart from Pune at 5.55 am. However, its departure was delayed multiple times before it finally took off at around 8.30 am and landed in Delhi at about 10.30 am.

Among the passengers was Maharashtra Congress general secretary Amir Shaikh, who said the lack of refreshments on an early-morning flight added to the inconvenience caused by the delay. “I am a frequent flyer and often travel between Pune and Delhi, but I have never experienced a situation where a flight had no food, refreshments or even beverages, especially on an early morning service,” Shaikh told The Indian Express.