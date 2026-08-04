Flyers left without food, beverages after SpiceJet Pune-Delhi flight delay

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Passengers on a delayed SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi on Monday said they were left without food or beverages for several hours after the flight was repeatedly delayed, causing inconvenience, particularly to elderly travellers and those with medical conditions.
The flight, SG-937, was originally scheduled to depart from Pune at 5.55 am. However, its departure was delayed multiple times before it finally took off at around 8.30 am and landed in Delhi at about 10.30 am.
Among the passengers was Maharashtra Congress general secretary Amir Shaikh, who said the lack of refreshments on an early-morning flight added to the inconvenience caused by the delay. “I am a frequent flyer and often travel between Pune and Delhi, but I have never experienced a situation where a flight had no food, refreshments or even beverages, especially on an early morning service,” Shaikh told The Indian Express.
He said the flight was first delayed from 5.55 am to 7 am, then to 7.45 am. Passengers boarded the aircraft around that time, but the flight remained on the ground before finally departing at around 8.30 am.
“Initially, when I asked a cabin crew member, I was assured that food would be served after boarding. However, no refreshments were provided,” he said. Shaikh further said that, “When he later enquired with another cabin crew member, he was told that there was no food or beverages available on board, not even for the pilots.”
“Later, I saw food being taken into the cockpit. When I questioned the crew, they told me that the pilot had brought his own food. It was a major inconvenience for elderly travellers, especially those living with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other ailments. At the very least, tea or coffee should have been arranged. Many passengers remained hungry until they reached Delhi,” he said.
He added that airlines operating early-morning flights should ensure basic refreshments are available. “Many passengers board early morning flights on an empty stomach, expecting to have breakfast on board. Airlines should take responsibility for keeping at least some food and beverages available,” he said.
Responding to the complaints, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the delay was caused by the late arrival of an aircraft from Dubai but didn’t comment on the absence of in-flight meal service.
“On August 3, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG-937 scheduled to operate from Pune to Delhi was delayed due to the late arrival of the incoming aircraft from Dubai. The scheduled departure of the aircraft in its previous rotation was impacted due to ATC congestion at Dubai. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline spokesperson told The Indian Express.