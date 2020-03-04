Speeding truck hits car on E-way: Senior cooperative bank executive dies, 4 injured

The injured are being treated at a private hospital at Panvel near Mumbai. (Representational image) The injured are being treated at a private hospital at Panvel near Mumbai. (Representational image)

A 56-year-old senior executive of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Bank died and four others were injured after the car he was travelling in was hit by a truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the information given by Khopoli police under Raigad District police jurisdiction, the deceased has been identified as Ranveer Chavan, a resident of Rajendranagar in Kolhapur, who worked as a senior manager with the Kolhapur District Cooperative Bank. Two others travelling with him in the car, as well as the driver and cleaner of the truck, also sustained injuries.

“Chavan and two others had started from Kolhapur late on Monday. They were on their way to Mumbai to meet some senior government officials. Around 3 am at the spot, which was a few metres away from the Khopoli exit of the expressway, their Ertiga was hit by the truck from the rear. The car was badly damaged and due to the impact, the truck also turned on its side. We have reasons to believe that the truck was already speeding and the driver lost control on a low-gradient slope,” said an officer from Khopoli police station.

The officer added, “Chavan, who was sitting in the rear seat, was killed and the two persons in the car with him were injured. The driver and helper in the truck were also injured.”

The injured persons have been identified as Deepak Chavan and Bhagwan Kadam, who were with Chavan, and truck driver Ponti Rajan and his helper Markanth Rajan. The injured are being treated at a private hospital at Panvel near Mumbai.

The accident hit traffic on the expressway on Tuesday morning as the metal objects being carried by the truck fell on the road, hindering vehicle movement.

Officials said the mishap location was a few kilometres from the spot where five people, who were standing on the side of the road on an exit point of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khandala, were killed on Sunday night after they were crushed under a tempo which turned on its side on a sharp turn. One more person sustained serious injuries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.