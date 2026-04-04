Speeding school bus rams into electricity pole in Pune’s Hadapsar, 5 students injured; driver booked

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A school bus rammed into an electricity pole near the Mhasoba temple in the Kalepadal area in Pune’s Hadapsar, leaving at least five students injured, on Thursday afternoon.
The police have booked the school bus driver Amol Borate, on charges of negligent and rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 125 (a), 125 (b), 281, 324 (3), and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.
As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Kalepadal station on Friday, the vehicle was carrying students of New English School, Sadhana Shaikshanik Sankul, Malwadi. While going from Farate Chowk in Fursungi to Mhasoba temple in Kalepadal, the speeding bus collided with an electricity pole around 1 pm on Thursday.
On receiving information, a police team from the Kalepadal station rushed to the spot and found that there were about 25 students on the bus. The police said the bus driver, Borate, and some students were injured and they were rushed to a hospital in Kalepadal for treatment.
Meanwhile, the police have cleared the damaged school bus using a crane service. Police sub-inspector Puja Patil is investigating the case.