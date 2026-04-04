Speeding school bus rams into electricity pole in Pune’s Hadapsar, 5 students injured; driver booked

Five students were injured after a school bus rammed into an electricity pole near the Mhasoba temple in the Kalepadal area in Pune's Hadapsar.

A school bus rammed into an electricity pole near the Mhasoba temple in the Kalepadal area in Pune’s Hadapsar, leaving at least five students injured, on Thursday afternoon.

The police have booked the school bus driver Amol Borate, on charges of negligent and rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 125 (a), 125 (b), 281, 324 (3), and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Kalepadal station on Friday, the vehicle was carrying students of New English School, Sadhana Shaikshanik Sankul, Malwadi. While going from Farate Chowk in Fursungi to Mhasoba temple in Kalepadal, the speeding bus collided with an electricity pole around 1 pm on Thursday.