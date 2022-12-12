In special vaccination drive against measles, Maharashtra to target kids between nine months to five years

The Maharashtra health department has directed districts to prepare a list of children in the age group of nine months to five years who have not been given a single dose of measles and rubella vaccine by December 13. A statewide special immunisation drive against measles has been planned in two phases from December 15 to December 25 and January 15 to January 25 next year.

Maharashtra’s surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, who is also a member of the expert task force, said the special measles-rubella vaccination programme primarily aims at targeting those who have not been vaccinated. Hence, it is crucial that districts expedite the process and be ready with a list of children who have missed out on any dose of the measles-rubella vaccine, added Awate.

A ten-point agenda has been prepared by Maharashtra’s task force of experts for the prevention and control of measles and, according to Dr Awate, one of the areas of focus will be to take a headcount of children between nine months to five years who have missed out any dose of measles and rubella vaccination.

However, the expert noted that as compared to the measles outbreaks in October and November, there has been a slight decline in cases. Overall, there have been 121 measles outbreaks this year and 14,880 suspected cases have been identified. Of these, there are 951 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. More than 17 lakh households have been surveyed across the state. Until November end, there was a stock of more than 13 lakh doses of measles and rubella vaccine.

Measles is a contagious viral infection and is predominantly a disease of childhood, causing fever and rash. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), reaching all children with two doses of measles vaccine—either alone or in a measles-rubella (MR), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) or measles-mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) combination—should be the standard for all national immunisation programmes.

Apart from the identification of hotspots, the Maharashtra task force has also asked the Department of Women and Child Development in each district to prepare a list of children with varying degrees of malnutrition. Malnourished children are more vulnerable and Dr Awate said that a three-pronged strategy had been planned on therapeutic nutrition, Vitamin A and measles and rubella vaccination. Enhancing surveillance of fever and rash cases and inter-departmental coordination is part of the agenda.

Expansion of laboratory network

Among the ten-point agenda, the Maharashtra state task force is also expanding the laboratory network for testing suspected samples of measles. The inclusion of Pune’s B J Medical College, among others, for testing samples of suspected cases of measles is also on the cards.

Presently, samples from Maharashtra are sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology field unit located at Haffkine Institute campus in Mumbai, Ahmedabad-based B J Medical College, and Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad.