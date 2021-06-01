Special two-day vaccine drive in Pune for students travelling abroad starts today

Till date, 338 applications have been received via email for the drive, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal told The Indian Express. (Express Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation will conduct a special two-day vaccination drive, for students who are going abroad for studies, on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10 am and 5 pm at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Till date, 338 applications have been received via email for the drive, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal told The Indian Express.

“If we get more applications, a decision will be taken to further increase the vaccination days and time slots. To avoid crowding, the PMC will respond to these emails and fix the timing for students to arrive at the vaccination centre. For instance, in the initial half we will call 50 students and so on,” she said.

Two teams have been deployed and the PMC aims to vaccinate 200 students on the first day. Tokens will be given to the students as per the sequence of emails received, said a PMC health official.

After the Kerala government as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced their decision to vaccinate those going for studies abroad on priority, Pune has also announced this important move, with Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeting that students need not book appointments.

Those will valid documents can get walk-in registration at the centre. The documents that will be required include passport, a letter from the foreign university confirming the admission and I-20 or DS-160 forms for foreign visa from the university.

“Once these details are sent to us at studentvaccination.pune@gmail.com, we will respond by allocating timing and slots so that the students can take benefit of this special drive,” said Agarwal.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had earlier tweeted that he would speak to other municipal corporations in Maharashtra to begin similar facilities for students.

According to Health department data, till May 30 a total of 10 lakh persons between 18-44 age group have been vaccinated in the state. Of these, a total of 1.43 lakh beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose in Pune while 2.55 lakh beneficiaries have been given the jab in Mumbai.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Currently, the administration of Covid-19 jabs for the 18-44 age group is taking place across private hospitals.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (medical) Pune circle, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur, said that overall more than 26.59 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated in Pune district till May 30.

Of these, 7.8 lakh are above 60, who have got the first dose while 2.72 lakh have got both doses of the vaccine. In the 45-59 age group, a total of 8.4 lakh have got the first dose while 1.4 lakh have received both doses. There have been a total of 482 adverse events post vaccination. A total of 1.3 lakh healthcare workers have taken first vaccine shots, of which 87,146 have been administered both shots.

There are a total of 1.9 lakh frontline workers who have got the first vaccine dose while 78,604 have got both shots, according to district health data.