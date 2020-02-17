Special Patna-Pune train during Holi

The train will run four trips — two from each side. (Representational Image) The train will run four trips — two from each side. (Representational Image)

The East Central Railway (ECR) will run a special train with ‘premium fare’ between Patna and Pune to cater to the increased rush during Holi.

An ECR official said, “Train number 03253/54 will run on special fare from March 5. Train number 03253 will run from Patna on March 5 and 12. Similarly, train number 03254 special train will run from Pune on March 6 and 13.”

Train number 03253 will depart from Patna at 10 am and arrive 5 pm on Friday. The train will pass through the Daund Chord line. Train number 03254 will depart from Pune at 8.45 pm on Friday and arrive in Patna at 7 am on Sunday.

The train will halt at (pass through Daund Chord Line) Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Piparia, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chhiunki, Pt DDU Jn, Buxar, Ara and Patna.

The train will have a composition of 10 sleeper, 10 AC 3 tier and two power cars.

