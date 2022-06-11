scorecardresearch
Special Pagdi, Uparne designed for PM ahead of his visit to Dehu

Girish Murudkar, the owner of the decades-old establishment, had previously too designed headgears for Modi during his earlier visits to the city.

Written by Vrinda |
June 11, 2022 2:14:33 am
The turban to be presented to the PM. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit Dehu to inaugurate the new idol of Sant Tukaram at Shila mandir on June 14. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Jagadguru Shree Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan entrusted the city’s famed pagdi (turban) makers, Murudkar Zendewale and Phetewale, to design a unique pagdi and uparne (shawl).

The pagdi and the shawl will be presented to the Prime Minister to felicitate him at the function. They will be handed over to security personnel on Saturday, in a transparent case along with chipalya, a traditional musical instrument played by Warkaris.

Girish Murudkar, the owner of the decades-old establishment, had previously too designed headgears for Modi during his earlier visits to the city. While the earlier ones were embellished and vibrant, this time they decided to keep the pagdi simple, to reflect poet-saint Tukaram’s teachings on the importance of simple living.

